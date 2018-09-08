Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN-Another deputy commissioner in Punjab voiced his objection and resentment to a PTI parliamentarian’s illegal and unlawful interference in the official matters such postings and transfers of various officers according to his whims.

Both the deputy commissioners of Chakwal and Rajanpur wrote letters on the same date of September 3, 2018. The subsequent case of political interference has emerged involving a PTI MNA Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareshak of Rajanpur. Talking to The Nation, Rajanpur DC Allah Ditta Warrich confirmed that he had written the letter addressed to the DG Khan Commissioner, and went viral on social media.

The DC claimed that he had written facts in the letter, that the ruling party MNA along with his two sons, Punjab Minister Sardar Hasnian Bahdar and ex-MPA Ali Raza Drisahak and MPA Sardar Awais Darishak were pressurising him for transfer/posting of various Revenue Patwaris and officials of Border Military Police (BMP) Rajanpur.

As per the letter, on 01-09-2018, MNA Sardar Nasrullah Khan made a telephone call but the DC could not receive it due to a meeting. When the DC reached the office, he called MNA and requested to him to come to his office. After a few minutes, the MNA along with MPA Awais entered the DC room while he was busy in conducting an inquiry. He stood up from his chair in their honour and extended his hand for handshake with all of them but MNA Nasrullah did not like to extend his hand and sat in the chair.

Then, the MNA asked the DC to make all transfers of Patwaris and BMP officials according to his whims. The MNA also asked to transfer Incharge Daffadar BMP Post Mari Firdaus Gurchani at any cost as he had been supporting his political rival Sardar Sher Ali Gurchani the former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly. He also complained about the non- posting of Jamadar BMP Shahid Hassan Gurchani who now had died.

He further asked the DC not to order any transfer/posting without his consent in his constituency because he had been in opposition group for last 10 years. Now he had won the election and will ensure good posting of all his favourite BMP officials and Revenue Patwaris, he told the DC.

When the DC asked why he did not shake hand with him, the MNA responded that he was expecting the Deputy Commissioner to come out of his room and receive him. “As you did not do so, I did not like to shake hands with you. It is humiliation for being Sardar if some officer does not come out of his room to receive me when I come to his office because a deputy commissioner is not a big officer for him,” the MNA said.

The DC said that the matter may be referred to the competent authority to initiate proceeding against the MNA as per law on the charges of political interference in the smooth working of the office of DC Rajanpur and humiliating a government servant for not giving him undue and unlawful protocol.

He also explained to the commissioner in detail about the MNA’s phone calls, messages, communication from the commissioner office and his outgoing calls to the legislator.

Talking to The Nation, many local residents showed displeasure, and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made it clear before and after his election that under his government there would be no political interference in the matters of bureaucracy. But this was the second incident where a PTI MNA has been accused of political interference in official matters.