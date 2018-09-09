Share:

QUETTA - At least three persons including a woman died in a clash between two groups in Bostan area of Pishin district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, the sub-clans took positions and used automatic weapons against each other at Bostan area, leaving two dead and injuring a woman.

Local administration on information reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital where the victims were identified as Shakil Ahmed and Abdul Wahid.

The woman later succumbed to her injuries during treatment at the hospital.

The reason of clash could not be ascertained so far. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.