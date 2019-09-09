Share:

SIALKOT - Bomb Disposal Squad defused a high intensity anti-tank landmine along the banks of Nullah Dek near village Pir Phalaayi-Zafarwal near here on Sunday. Reportedly, some farmers found this landmine while working there and informed the local police. The police along with Bomb Disposal Squad rushed to the spot and defused the landmine. Officials said that it was an Indian-made high intensity alive anti-tank, which reached here by floating in the recent floodwater in Nullah Dek, flowing into Pakistan from the neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Officials added that it was the third anti-tank landmine, found and defused in the region during the current month.