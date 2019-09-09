Share:

GILGIT - Team Peace defeated Team Unity 1-0 in the gender equality football match held here at Zarthgurbein, which is the highest altitude football ground of Pakistan.

The only goal of the match was scored by Team Peace’s Ambreena Amir, who is known as Ronaldo in Gojal Valley, to guide his side to 1-0 victory. Al-Shams Women Football Club organized the match, which was participated by 29 players from Gilgit-Baltistan, aged between 11-22 years. The players trekked for almost four hours to reach to the ground located at an altitude of 4100m above sea level to play the match.

The club also held a session at the ground about education, sports, leadership and many other social issues that are prevailing in the society. The trek to Zarthgurbein was bit risky, as the players were scared of crossing the suspension bridge of Shimshal and there were also some chances of land sliding. The club organised this event with a very small sponsorship, as their main sponsor stepped back from financing the event.