SARGODHA - Under the Prime Minister Development Programme, Rs1.20 billion were being utilised on 185 development schemes in the division. An official of the Commissioner’s Office said that 16 schemes of health and cleanliness, 16 projects for provision of sui- gas and 151 schemes of electricity had been approved for the district Sargodha. Two schemes of clean drinking water, six schemes of FMR, four schemes of health and cleanliness, six schemes of public parks and 204 schemes of electricity had been approved for the district Khushab. He stated that 12 schemes of health and cleanliness and 111 schemes for installation of electricity were also under way in the district Mianwali.