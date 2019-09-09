Share:

GUJRAT - The University of Gujrat (UoG) sub-campus Mandi Bahauddin has opened online admission to various four-year degree programmes which will continue till September 30, 2019. The programmes include: BS Computer Science, BS Physics, BS Mathematics, and BBA Administration. The establishment of the sub-campus is part of the federal government’s funding project provided through Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC). A press release announcing the establishment of the sub-campus in Mandi was issued by Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil with the approval of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq on Thursday. The campus has been set up at the district’s Jinnah Public School building. The move is in line with the long-cherished dream of members of civil society, parents and students of the district. The news was welcomed by the district’s social and political circles as well as students and parents. They thanked Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq and senior deans committee for their untiring efforts in the promotion of higher education in the region. Students can apply for admission by logging in to UoG website: www.uog.edu.pk. Opportunities as visiting faculty as per HEC rules and regulations are available in the subjects of English, Pakistan Studies, IT, Statistics and Psychology.