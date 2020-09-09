Share:

Accountability court on Wednesday has indicted Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-Prime Minister (PM) Yousaf Raza Gillani in Toshakhana reference.

During the proceedings, the court has declared Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as proclaimed offender over his continuous absence.

The court has also sought record of Nawaz Sharif’s properties in seven days and decided to seize them.

Meanwhile, NAB witnesses have also been summoned in next hearing.

NAB had alleged Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif of getting cars from former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani through illegal way.

Zardari had only paid 15 percent cost of the cars by using his fake accounts, however, Libya and United Arab Emirates (UAE) also gifted him cars when he was serving as president, NAB prosecutor told.

NAB official claimed that Asif Ali Zardari used these cars for his personal work instead of submitting them to Toshakhana.

Nawaz Sharif got car without any application in 2008 when he was not holding any public office, the anti-corruption watchdog’s representative stated.