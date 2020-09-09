Share:

MIRPURKHAS - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari blamed the federal government for not giving rights to Sindh, as it had yet to provide due from NFC award.

He further said that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was responsible to work where a natural disaster occurred but it had only worked on three big sewerage drains in Karachi and neglected the entire interior Sindh from relief work.

He was speaking at the big gathering of people, including flood affected people near Naokot town.

Earlier he visited the 400 wide breach had developed in LBOD spinal drain near Naokot and reviewed the efforts of irrigation department to plug it. He also visited the flood affected people and also recieved information about their grievances. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked the gathered people to support him as they had supported Shaheed Benazeer Bhutto in past; promising that if they did, his party would snatch the right of Sindh from NFC award from federal government.

He appealed to the Supreme Court to ensure rights of Sindh from NFC award without any delay to complete the developmental projects of the province.

He expressed that he was himself visiting all the affected areas of the province and today Sindh Chief Minister and other provincial ministers were also with him while he was getting information regarding grievances of the flood affectees. He directed the Sindh Chief Minister to take all out measures to help the poor affected masses.

He lamented that it was the job of Prime Minister Imran Khan to help the Sindh government to redress the problems of the flood affectees and in this connection he had contacted the Prime Minister, the military, NDMA and federation for early relief.

He said that it was recorf-breaking heavy rainfall that brought the flood in Sindh and people were in painful conditions but he and his Sindh government were with them and would not alone them in this crucial condition.

Earlier Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s caravan left the Mirpurkhas in noon; he also visited the different LBOD drains while reached at residence of late PPP ex-MPA Mir Haji Hayat Khan Talpur in Digri town and expressed his grief and sorrow while condoled with bereaved family of late Mir Haji Hayat Khan Talpur.