LAHORE - The Opposition in the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday criticised the government for changing Inspector General of Police for the fifth time in just two years of rule, saying the move was aimed at getting desired political objectives.

Brushing aside the allegations, Law Minister Raja Basharat said that it was right of the Chief Minister to get posting of IGP to his liking.

The Punjab Assembly unanimously adopted three resolutions including the one demanding the federal government to use its influence for withdrawal of pro-Ahmedi report presented in the British parliament.

The session started two hours and 15 minutes behind the scheduled time with Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi in the chair.

On a point of order, PPP parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza drew attention of the chair towards removal of IGP Shoaib Dastgir after he developed differences with the CM over posting of police officer as CCPO Lahore without his consultation. He said that there was need to change that person who needed to be changed.

“Don’t run Punjab like a colony. This province has been made a hostage,” said PPP leader. He also said that same powers should also be given to other provinces. No other CM was allowed to change the IG. “Why changes are made only in Punjab, he asked. To which the chair said that IG was also changed in Sindh.

PML-N’s Sami Ullah Khan said that good results could not be obtained by changing officers. Instead officers should be provided good working atmosphere, he added. He was of the view that the administration would be good if the officers were given security of their tenures.

Raja Basharat said that it was the privilege of the Chief Minister to replace the top official of the Punjab police. Transfer of IGP was the constitutional power of CM and he used it, said the Law Minister. To the complaint that CM did not attend the assembly proceedings, he said that the Opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif used his privilege by not appearing despite the fact that he come here on production orders.

He said that Sindh had been ruined by the PPP. He said a six member’s party in Punjab Assembly does not have the right to use improper words for the elected members. He said it was PTI’s government that always avoided pointing out the privilege being enjoyed by Hamza Shehbaz.

Through a resolution, the House condemned the ‘anti-Pakistan’ report issued by the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Ahmadiya as it alleged that the religious minority is being persecuted in the country under state patronage.

The resolution stated that the report demanded making aid to Pakistan conditional to the approval of the recommendations in the report which included amending Pakistani laws in favour of the Ahmadis, allowing the community to preach their teachings in educational institutions.

The house, through the resolution, urged the federal government and the Foreign Office to take measures for withdrawal of the report from the British parliament.

It also condemned desecration of the Holy Quran and blasphemy of the Holy Prophet (SAW) in Sweden and France and urged the government to register protest with the two countries and taking steps for checking repetition of the incidents.

On completion of the agenda, the chair prorogued the session.