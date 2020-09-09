Share:

ILE DE RE - Ireland’s Sam Bennett completed his set of Grand Tour victories when he prevailed in the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday. The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider, who already had three Giro d’Italia and two Vuelta stage wins to his name, narrowly outsprinted Australian Caleb Ewan and Slovakian Peter Sagan for his first win in cycling’s biggest event. “I’m in shock,” a tearful Bennett told Tour television afterwards. “I just want to thank the whole team ... everybody it took to get to here. “Sorry - I don’t mean to be a cry-baby,” he added, wiping away tears. The result also meant the 29-year-old Bennett reclaims the green jersey for the points classification from triple world champion Sagan. Sagan is looking to win the jersey for a record-extending eighth time, while Bennett is hoping to become the first Irishman to take the points classification since Sean Kelly in 1989.