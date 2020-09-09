Share:

Rawalpindi - The division bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) yesterday acquitted two convicts in a taxi driver murder case 2014 Wah Cantt, on lack of evidences and erroneous police investigation.

LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Sadiq Mehmood Khurram dropped the murder charges against two accused Hayat Khan and his son Razzaq Khan after their counsel Raja Ghaneem Aabir Khan Advocate argued before the court that his clients are innocent and have nothing to do with this murder case.

Police held the two men on charges of killing a taxi driver Shamas Majeed Qureshi in the limits of Wah Cannt police and hiding his dead body in a house from where they also fired at the police party when the later reached there to carry out a raid to arrest the accused.

An additional and session judge (ASJ) Taxila convicted and sentenced the accused Hayat Khan to death and life imprisonment to accused Razzaq Khan on 29/7/17.

The LHC division bench acquitted the accused on ground that the witnesses were not present while the police encounter story is fake as no police official was injured besides no proof of ownership of the house could be produced by the prosecution. Similarly, the recovery of a pistol and a Kalashinkov recovery is also fake.

Raja Ghaneem Aabir Khan Advocate confirmed the development while talking to The Nation.

Separately, ASJ Gujar Khan Ahmed Arshad Jasra has accepted bail after arrest of a murder suspect while taking up a case. The murder suspect released by the court has been identified as Raja Taifoor Ali. Raja Muhammad Jawad Arslan Advocate appeared on behalf of the accused before the court.

Gujar Khan police officials had apprehended Raja Taifoor Ali in connection with Ibrahim murder case took place in Mozah Harar in Gujar Khan.

A case number 577/20 under sections 302/324/148/149 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on complaint of Zameer Hussain, the father of the deceased.

Arguing before the court, Raja Muhammad Jawad Arslan said that his client is innocent and has nothing to do with the murder case.

He added the accused was not present on the crime scene and even the investigators could not prove his guilt during investigation. Therefore, the court may release him on bail, he said. The prosecution opposed the arguments. After completion of the arguments of both the parties, ASJ Ahmed Arshad Jasra accepted the bail plea of the accused and ordered police to release him.