Share:

PESHAWAR - Chairman Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah on Tuesday welcomed progress in intra-Afghan dialogue and said that peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan was essential for stability in Pakistan and rest of the region.

“Pakistan wants everlasting peace and stability in Afghanistan because a peaceful neighbourhood is not only beneficial for our country but also critical for the whole region,” Faiq Shah said in a statement. He said that peaceful Afghanistan would not only bring prosperity for Afghans but also bring development for the people, living in the whole region.

He hailed Pakistan’s efforts to move the intra-Afghan dialogue forward.

The ATP leader said, “Afghan leaders must seize this historic opportunity to achieve an inclusive political settlement.” He said that political solution through dialogue was the only way to ensure lasting peace in Afghanistan.