LAHORE - At least six persons, including women and children were killed, while four others sustained injuries when roof of a house and wall of adjacent dilapidated house collapsed here in the densely populated area of Taxali gate, inside walled city. According to Rescue-1122, a dilapidated wall of a three-storey house collapsed and the debris fell on the roof of adjacent single-storey house where a family and their guests were asleep. Rescue officials rushed to the site of the incident which occurred around three in the night.

They had to face difficulties in relief operation due to narrow, congested streets of the area.

After hectic efforts rescue teams completed the relief operation and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital.

The victims were close relatives, including some outstation guests, informed sources while quoting neighbours.

Those killed included Javed (50), Babu Ali, women Chappo Javed (60), Amina (16), Hassan (7) and Zaigham (56).

Four injured included Kinza (12), Ateeqa (23), Mehwish (17) and Hina (16).

They were shifted to Mayo Hospital by the rescuers.

The grandfather of the deceased children said the owner of the three-storey house was asked several times to repair the dilapidated wall but he did not bother to take any step in this regard.