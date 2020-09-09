Share:

islamabad - Steps have announced they’re reuniting once again for a new album and nationwide tour in 2021.

The group first announced the venture with a series of cryptic posts spelling out their iconic name, before confirming rumors they’re set to join forces once again for a new album. Steps - Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer, Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Lee Latchford-Evans - teased that their latest tour would be their ‘biggest spectacle yet’ as they join forces with stars including Sia to pen singles for the album.

The band first teased their new music by each tweeting an illuminated letter, which when put together spelled out their name. One post read ‘One foot in the past...’ as another completed ‘...one foot in the future’, before another added: ‘Tell me what the future holds Crystal ball.’ After their respective posts a snap showed the members together, as they confirmed their album would be released in late November. The caption said: ‘We couldn’t keep it a secret any longer.’