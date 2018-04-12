Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan Monday announced the decision over objections regarding proposed delimitation of constituencies of Swabi and Haripur districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A five-member ECP panel headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sardar Muhammad Raza hearing the objections reserved its decision on last Saturday which was announced on Monday.

According to details, the ECP rejected all objections relating to Swabi district. However, partially accepted objections relating to PS-42 in which some areas falling in Tehsil Haripur which were proposed to be included in Tehsil Ghazi have been accepted. However, the ECP rejected all objections relating to PS-40 Haripur.

On Monday, the ECP also heard objections relating to six districts, including Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Karak, Laki Marwat and Charsadda and reserved its decisions which will be announced today (Tuesday). On Tuesday, the ECP will hear objections regarding the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), districts Attock and Dera Ismail Khan besides three agencies of FATA, including Khyber Agency, Bajaur Agency and Kurrum Agency. T he ECP had received 1,286 objections about the proposed delimitation of constituencies 2018 and will hear and decided about all of them by May 2.

Nadra hands over

list of over 104m

voters to ECP

The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Monday handed over the list of 104.26 million voters to the Election Commission of Pakistan. A statement issued by the Nadra said all voters could verify their votes’ registration through sending short message service (SMS) from their cell numbers at number 8300. Through the SMS, the voters would be able to get details of the constituency concerned.

A spokesperson of Nadra through the announcement said that voters could contact the nearest display centres for the transfer of votes from one constituency to other.

The spokesperson said that April 24, 2018 was the last date for transfer of votes and after that no change would be made in the voter list. He said that 0.3 million voters so far had availed the facility of their votes’ verification.