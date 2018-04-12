Share:

KASUR-Four boys were allegedly abused in three separate incidents occurred in different areas of Kasur district the other day.

Zafar Ali, resident of Surhali Road, told Mustafabad police that three suspects lured his son and his friend to fields where they assaulted them sexually. However, the medical report showed no evidence of sexual abuse. Investigation was underway.

On the other hand, B-Division police arrested a suspect namely Ali for abusing a 10-year-old boy in fields at Basti Charagh Shah. Similarly, Sarai Mughal police arrested Kashif for allegedly sodomising a five-year-old boy in Bath Kalan area. Investigation was underway.

A couple was found dead in a room at first night of their wedding in Pattoki here the other day.

According to police, the wedding procession of Ramazan Arshad returned from Chak 141, Muzaffargarh at 11pm. He and his wife Mobeen Akram did not wake up in the morning which concerned the family members. They broke into the room and found the couple lying dead. Ramazan was assistant commercial officer at Wapda Lahore. Kasur District Police Officer Zahid Nawaz Marwat reached the spot and ordered the officials launch thorough investigation into the incident.

10-year-old 'goes missing'



KASUR: A 10-year-old boy had allegedly been abducted from Ratti Pindi here the other day. Khalid Miyo told Kot Radha Kishan police that his son Farhan, 10, went to offer prayer at a local mosque but did not return. He feared abduction of his son by some unidentified suspects. The police registered a case. Preliminary police investigation revealed that Khalid had contracted second marriage and his son had probably gone to his mother, his father's first wife.