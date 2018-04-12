Share:

PESHAWAR-The 3rd edition of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-23 Female Games got under way at scenic Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex grounds Charsadda amidst tight security and with great enthusiasm witnessed in 480 female players’ part of the mega event.

Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Muntazir Khan was the chief guest. DPO Charsadda Zahoor Afridi, Director Sports Female Games KP Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Development Salim Raza, District Sports Officers Jamshed Baloch (Peshawar), Suleman Khan (Nowshera), Tehsil Ullah (Charsadda), Organizing Secretary Hamid Khan, Director events Syed Jaffar Shah, officials and large number of spectators were also present.

The colourful ceremony was started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Husna of Nowshera, followed by a melodious Naat presented by Fatima of Peshawar Model School (PMS) and College Charsadda. Soon after the local school kids presented a well-prepared National Anthem. There was melodious atmosphere as the little kids of local schools enthralled the sitting spectators when presented national songs, followed by PMS and Govt High School Ibrahimzai Charsadda that turned the whole complexion into a melodious one.

There was superb performance of traditional “Athern” by the kids of PMS and Ibrahim Zai, followed by the band display with melodious tones, and a smart PT show. The most thrilling was the March Past of all the participating contingents. The school children presented song “Ye Das Hamara Ha Isy Ham Na Sawara Ha” and Jevy Jevy Pakistan and Dil Dil Pakistan which further toned up.

DC Charsadda formally announced the commencement of the Games wherein more than 480 female players are taking part in 13 different games comprising athletic, basketball, badminton, cricket, judo, handball, volleyball, table tennis, squash, hockey, baseball, netball, tug of war and athletics. Soon after announcement of the commencement of the Games, balloons, pigeons, and banners pinned with balloons and inscribes with different sports slogans were also released in the air.

In the opening day match of tug-of-war, Peshawar defeated Nowshera in the final by 2-1 after securing win against Nowshera in straight pulls. In the squash event national players Komal, Laiba, Hira Aqeel, Sana and Hira defeated Nowsehra team comprising Irum, Lubna, Tahira, Shazia, Gul Rukh and Fatima in straight sets. In the Table Tennis Peshawar beat Charsadda by 3-0, Peshawar team Iqra, Nimra and Aysia beat Zohra, Husna, and Laiba. Peshawar beat Nowshera by 3-0 in badminton final, Peshawar record victory against Nowshera in volleyball by 3-0, the score was 25-20, 25-21 and 25-23, Peshawar beat Nowshera in Netball by 7-5.

In the end, the chief guest Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Muntazir Khan and DPO Zahoor Afridi gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up.

The winner was awarded Rs 20,000 while the runners got Rs 15000 cash prize.

Earlier, DC Charsadda Muntazir Khan, while addressing the gathering, said: “We want to give a message of peace to the rest of the world. It is very encouraging that such a huge number of female players turned up and now part of the Games in each district of KP. He expressed the hope that with Under-23 Games opportunities would be given to the youth to show their skills.”

He lauded Directorate of Sports KP for extending proper guidance, training and coaching at the door steps of the youth and now it up to the youth to come up and show their skills. He said KP has passed under time of insurgency and militancy, serial of bomb blasts where more than 70,000 people lost their previous live. He paid rich tribute to Pakistan Army and Jawans of security forces, police for rendering matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace to the region.

In her introductory speech, Director Sports Female Games KP Miss Rashida Ghaznavi said that KP govt is holding the U-23 Games for the 3rd consecutive years with due opportunities have been given to both female and male players. She said the Games are being organized in two different phases – first players of the districts are taking part in 13 female and 15 male Games while in the second phase all seven regions would be involved in 17 female and 26 male Games.

Players march past during the KP Under-23 Games Peshawar Region.–NNI