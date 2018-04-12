Share:

SIALKOT:-PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz will visit Sialkot on April 13, where she will address a social media workers convention. MNA Ch Armughan Subhani informed the media that Maryam will address the workers convention to be held at Allama Iqbal Chowk. He said thousands of the party workers and MNAs and MPAs from Sialkot district will jointly accord a red carpet welcome to Maryam Nawaz upon her arrival in the city. He said that all-out arrangements have been finalised in this regard.