ISLAMABAD - The Kashmir Super League (KSL) Twenty20 Championship 2018 will roll into action at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium from April 28 to May 12, in which six teams would take part.

This was announced by KSL chairman Masood Ahmed Khan along with Kashif Javed and Zulfiqar Ali while addressing a press conference here at a local hotel on Monday. Masood said: “Each team will have services of four national players, while we have sent a written request to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for grant of NOC through Kashmir Cricket Association (KCA).

“After successful conduct of three editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the youth of AJK was fully involved and they also wanted a league so that they may not only exhibit their talent to the world, but also got an opportunity to play alongside some of the biggest stars of Pakistan cricket,” he added.

Masood said Kashmir possesses immense amount of raw talent but they just lack proper guidance, coaching and exposure. “Last year too, we conducted Muzaffarabad Cricket League in which Pakistani players also took part and now taking heart from the success of the first ever such type of mega event in the valley, we have decided to conduct Kashmir Super League in which six teams from Azad Kashmir including Muzaffarabad Qalandars, Bagh Badshah, Kotli Lions, Rawalkot Warriors, Mirpur Tigers and MK Fighters.

“We have almost signed 12 top stars, which include M Irfan, Rahat Ali, Zulfiqar Babar, Aamer Yamin, Gulraiz Sadaf, Agha Suleman and others, while we are in close negotiations with some other mega stars. For the time being, due to some reasons, we don’t want to disclose their names, but will announce the names in due course of time,” he added.

“We have handed over written request to Azad Kashmir Cricket Association president to coordinate with PCB and grant us NOC to conduct the league while AJK Prime Minister and Kashmir Sports Board also assured us all-out support. Now AJK youth will witness the mega cricketing event while the top performers of the league will also get chance at higher level,” he said.

Lauding the efforts of PCB chairman Najam Sethi for cricket revival in the country, Masood said: “Credit goes Najam Sethi, who fulfilled his promise of conducting the PSL final in Lahore and Karachi and also played his due role in making the PSL a big brand.”

Revealing details of the KSL, Masood said: “The champions of the KSL will get whopping Rs two million cash and glittering trophy, while runners-up will pocket Rs one million. We have also allocated a motorbike for the catch in the crowd and the winner will be handed over the bike through lucky draw. The drafting of the players will be held on April 17.

“Last year, PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars also conducted an event in Muzaffarabad which was quite heartening. We will invite PCB chairman Najam Sethi as chief guest on the inaugural ceremony of the KSL, while anti-corruption unit will also be formulated to keep a check on the players, who will also be provided fool-proof security.

“The spectators will get tickets starting from as low as Rs 100 to Rs 1000, which will be available at banks and outside the entrance of the stadium. AJK government, AJK Sports Minister and AJK Cricket Regional President have given their all-out backing in this regard, while all the arrangements in this regard are near completion and the league will surely unearth hidden talent of AJK,” Masood concluded.