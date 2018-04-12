Share:

islamabad-One Belt and One Road initiative of China will transform economic, social and sustainable development along the belt and road, speakers said on Monday.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) in collaboration with Science Foundation, Pakistan Academy of Sciences held the International forum on Science Education here.

The forum was attended by chairman Global Council Inter Academic Partnership on Science Education Program Dato Lee Yee Cheong, President Pakistan Academy of Sciences Dr. Qasim Jan and others. Delivering his keynote speech on “Digital Revolution, Development Revolution, Science Education and Science Literacy,” Dato Lee Yee Cheong highlighted the significance and the emerging role of digital technology in shaping the ongoing digital revolution around the globe, particularly in the developing world.

He emphasized on adopting Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects for children to ensure the availability of necessary human resources for the digital revolution and to equip the world with a rational and discerning citizenry towards global peace, harmony and prosperity.

He underlined that One Belt and One Road (OBOR) is the visionary initiative of China that will transform economic, social and sustainable development along the belt and road.

He also emphasized on the promotion of Inquiry Based Science Education (IBSE) in the region to prepare next generations to respond to the global challenges in the Future.

In his address, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman, HEC said science, technology and innovation are critical inputs for sustainable economic development and poverty alleviation. He underlined that effective science education at school level is a building block to produce quality higher education, which is critical to achieve sustainable economic development in Pakistan.

He signified the role of HEC in promoting STEM education in Pakistan and urged the participants and stakeholders to use this Forum as a platform to synergize strengths to ensure and promote quality science education at school levels, which would be critical for high quality education in Pakistan.

“We can achieve global competitiveness only if we promote and produce qualified human resources and a STEM workforce to the global challenges of water, climate change, energy and food security for future generations”, he added.

The forum adopted the Islamabad Declaration with recommendations from experts. The recommendations included a call to all IAP member academies of sciences and their IBSE/ STEM partners to reiterate their commitment to IBSE/STEM education and to lobby governments to establish more interactive science museums.

The recommendations also stressed the IAP SEP Global Council to actively support Climate Change Education.