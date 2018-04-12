Share:

LAHORE - The junior selection committee headed by former Test cricketer Basit Ali Monday announced 16-member Pakistan U-16 team for Australia tour. The U-16 team will feature in a series of five Youth One-Day and One Youth T20 matches against Australia U-16 from April 17 to 27 in Melbourne, said PCB spokesman here Monday. U-16 Squad: Saim Ayub (C),Umer Eman, Khalilur Rehman ,Mubashir Nawaz, Rizwan Mehmood, Sameer Saqib, Hassan Abid Kiyani, Sheharyar Rizvi (w/k), Atif Khan, Izzatullah, Zaman Khan, Amir Khan, Aliyan Mehmood, Saad Bin Yousaf, Haris Khan and Hussain Ali.