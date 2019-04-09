Share:

Rawalpindi-The special anti-beggars squad launched grand operation against the beggars in different parts of the city and rounded up 501 professional beggars.

Of them, 10 were children who were handed over to Punjab Child Protection Bureau for look after in a good manner, a spokesman to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) said on Tuesday.

The anti-beggars squads constituted by CTO Bin Ashraf on special instructions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir comprised city traffic police and local police, he added.

He said that the special squads lodged as many as 36 FIRs with different police stations against the beggars.

According to CTP spokesperson, the police have locked up 483 professional beggars while registering 36 cases against them, he said. He said that child beggars were given into custody of the PCPB.

Talking to media, CTO Bin Ashraf said that the RPO made the special squad to purge the city of beggars. He said that the special squad had been taking action against beggars in all the roads and busy shopping malls.

He said that many people joined this field because of their selfishness and clumsiness. He requested people to not give alms to the professional beggars. CTO said that the CTP was now taking strict action in order to discredit the persons from begging and creating problems for people as well as smooth flow of traffic on roads. He advised the people to make a phone call on 051-9272616 for lodging complaints against beggars.