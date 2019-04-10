Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached Thar on Wednesday to inaugurate the first coal-based power project.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and PPP leaders as well as Sindh cabinet members will be in attendance at the inauguration ceremony.

The Thar coal power project has a capacity to generate 660 megawatts and consists of two power generation units of 330MW each.

The project was completed under CPEC flagship public-private partnership of Sindh government in 10 years. The Sindh government has given the sovereign guarantee of $700 million for this project.