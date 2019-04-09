Share:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in Hamlet’s state of mind “to be or not to be” as it is one of the most difficult and bold decisions of his life to disassociate himself from his father Asif Ali Zardari and aunt Faryal Talpur in order to explore new heights in politics. Sooner or later, he would have to swallow this bitter pill to save the political legacy of his maternal father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and mother Benazir Bhutto who sacrificed their precious lives beyond the call of duty. If he does not come out of Hamlet’s state of mind, it would prove the last nail in the coffin of Bhuttoism which is already taking its last breath due to mishandling of the party affairs after the assassination of Benazir Bhutto.

Bilawal should take a lesson from his mother, who made unwavering efforts to revive the party structure after the judicial murder of her father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Although it was a gigantic task for her to regain the lost glory of PPP because of the unconducive environment and imbalanced level playing field, she proved her mettle and succeeded to become Prime Minister of the country twice.

Bilawal neither has adventured like his mother nor experienced the hardships of life before stepping in politics. He has been presented the party’s leadership after getting some knowhow classes regarding local as well as international politics. William Shakespeare has said, “Some are born great, some achieve greatness and some have greatness thrust upon ‘em.” Bilawal falls in the third category in this saying. His public persona of life is alarmingly being affected due to his offensive speeches against the on-going trial of his father, aunt, and their accomplices in corruption cases. He is making an unsuccessful effort to mould public opinion regarding such a person whose life is full of unfolded stories of corruption being gossiped at every nook and cranny of the country.

The latest surfaced money laundering and fake bank accounts case is just a minor example of it. But a layman, especially in Sindh, has nothing to do with all such fuss as he is engaged in the “war of survival” due to his ailing economic condition. Keeping in view the current situation of the PPP, it is sorry to say that both brother and sister have accomplished the unfinished agenda of General Ziaul Haq by bringing the party at the brink of destruction with their conservative and conventional approach to the politics.

Due to this reason, the PPP, which once was the symbol of federation and having strong roots in all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, is standing nowhere except interior Sindh.

Sindhis are simple and loving people so they are still in their slain leaders’ trauma. This is one of the factors that they are supporting PPP for showing their strong affiliation and commitment to the departed souls. One can judge their simplicity as they are expecting the same pro-people policy of bread, clothing, and house, in the era of android cell phone and 4G internet connection.

Reviewing consecutive three tenures of PPP’s performance, the Sindh government has done nothing for the development and prosperity of the people of the province. The people are still living in the Stone Age. According to some political pundits, the PPP would have been washed away in general election - 2018, if people had a good alternate in the province. But it was fortunate for PPP that there was not a single strong opposition, so it successfully made a hat-trick in constituting its provincial government.

Sheikh Rasheed who is once again Railways Minister, talking to media a couple of days ago, predicted that he was foreseeing two factions in the PPP – one to be led by father and the other one by the son. Sympathizing with the son, he said Bilawal is being made scapegoat in order to sugar-coat his father and aunt’s corruption. Unfortunately, Bilawal, instead of following the footprints of his great mother who was not only a national but international figure, people called her a chain of four provinces, is using the tongue of national wealth looters.

Highlighting the drawback of Bilawal’s launching in politics, a veteran PPP leader, expressing anonymity, accused Asif Zardari of his failure and claimed he wants to enjoy the portfolio of premiership after presidential impunity. He also quoted an example of Fatima Bhutto, daughter of Mir Murtaza Bhutto, who could be a good politician and fill the gap of Benazir Bhutto in the future but she could not make her career in politics, like her mother Ghinwa Bhutto.

Keeping in view the country’s political history, it is sorry to say that whenever a corrupt elite ruling class has been taken to task; it has given a false impression to the public as well as the world that democracy is in danger in Pakistan. Therefore, it has been facilitated with an escape route in the shape of National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) due to internal and external pressure. The on-going accountability process against the corrupt elite ruling mafia has opened a new Pandora box in political circles of the country. They are accusing the incumbent government of doing the politics of victimisation. They even started to portray a negative image of the country on the globe for personal gains and giving anti-state statements; Bilawal Bhutto said Pakistan should take action against militant and proscribed organizations operating in the country. He should have avoided giving such a statement which put the country’s integrity at stake worldwide.

According to some political pundits, Bilawal himself is becoming a security risk for the country by giving such statements and his future would be dark if he did not come on track. They said holding public rallies and giving anti-state statements are his political jargons to mislead the nation and to earn sympathies from the world for building pressure on the incumbent government to take refuge from on-going accountability process in the country.