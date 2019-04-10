Share:

SAMBRIAL - Roads leading to Sialkot International Airport are in a dilapidated condition and this situation is making people suffer heavily. The main airport road, which connects Sialkot, Sambrial and other areas, is damaged at various points because substandard material was used in its construction. One side of this main road has been closed because it is not usable anymore. As a result, people are having accidents and facing delays on the way to the airport. Another road, which connects airport with Gujrat and AJK areas, has been damaged by heavy vehicles carrying sand and soil. The locals have demanded that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar take notice of the situation and order repair of these roads so that they can catch their flights on time.