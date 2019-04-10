Share:

The Organization of American States (OAS) conducted on Tuesday a special meeting on Venezuela at the request of seven member states.

The meeting was requested by Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Paraguay and Peru, all of which had recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s president.

The Organization of American States’ Permanent Council voted Tuesday to recognize Venezuelan self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido’s nominee to the group, Tarre Briceno, as the national envoy. "With 18 votes in favor, 9 against, 6 abstentions, 1 absent, OAS Council agrees to ‘accept the appointment of Tarre Briceno as National Assembly’s designated permanent representative", it tweeted.

The council, which met in Washington for a special meeting on Venezuela, stressed that former legislator Briceno would serve in the role pending new elections in this South American country.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that Caracas has decided to leave the OAS following the decision of the OAS Permanent Council to recognize the representative of opposition leader Juan Guaido.

"The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela reaffirms its irrevocable decision to leave the Organization of American States on 27 April 2019 in accordance with the complaint filed two years ago and in the framework of the relevant procedures, given that the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela cannot remain in the organization that stands on its knees before the imperial interests of the US administration", the ministry said in a statement.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro began the process of leaving OAS in 2017 but Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido said he wanted to keep the country in the organization.

Back in February, Venezuelan Envoy to the UN Samuel Moncada during a special council meeting at the OAS pushed back against demands by the United States and its allies to hold elections and the bloc’s plans to deliver so-called humanitarian assistance.

In January, the OAS voted no to recognize the legitimacy of constitutionally elected Nicolas Maduro. This decision was backed by 19 members of the organization, while six voted against and one was absent.

On 23 January, Juan Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled Venezuelan National Assembly, which all other government branches have been refusing to recognize since 2016, declared himself the country's "interim president". Maduro, who was sworn in for his second presidential term on 10 January after winning the May election, which part of the opposition boycotted, qualified Guaido's move as an attempt to stage a coup orchestrated by Washington.

The United States immediately recognized Guaido, after which around 50 other countries followed suit. Russia, Bolivia, Turkey, China, Cuba and a number of other states have, in the meantime, voiced their support for the legitimate government of Maduro. Mexico and Uruguay have refused to recognize Guaido, declaring themselves neutral and promoting crisis settlement through dialogue.