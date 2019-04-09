Share:

ISLAMABAD-Farhan Mehboob stormed into the final of the $20,000 International Squash Tournament, as he thrashed top seed Egyptian Karim Ali Fathi 3-1 in the semifinals played here at Mushaf Squash complex on Tuesday.

Farhan Mehboob once again responded to the country’s call in style and carried the national flag forward, despite being given highly rough and unjust treatment by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF). Farhan never paid heed towards negativity and always shut his critics’ mouths with his matchless performances.

Same happened in the semifinals, where Farhan entered the match as underdog as he responded well and didn’t let the country down. Farhan took time to settle down in the first game as he was soon trailing while Karim took commanding lead. Farhan did get a few points, but they weren’t good enough to stop top seed Karim form taking the first game 11-5.

The second game started in whirlwind fashion as Karim was fully aware about Farhan’s threat and he was trying not to let his opponent off the hook. On the other hand, Farhan settled down well and was playing his masterful shots. His drop shots were almost impossible to pick for Karim and the game kept on changing from one way to another before Farhan holding his nerves to win the second game 11-9.

The third game also started in same aggressive manner as both the players were trying to put each other under pressure and weren’t ready to concede. Farhan once again used his vast experience and skills to take the game 11-9.

In the fourth game, Karim was looking tired, frustrated and out of sorts while Farhan was simply toying with Karim. He kept Karim on the run to all corners of the court. The thin crowd was chanting Farhan’s name and festivity was everywhere in the arena and the crowd was cheering for the local lad. Farhan could have won the fourth game without conceding a single point, but he won the game 11-5, thus won the encounter in 38 minutes. Farhan will now face Egyptian dark horse Mohamed ElShirbini for the title decider today (Wednesday).

In the other semifinal, Egyptian Mohamed ElShirbini, world no 74, beat Spanish Carlos Cornes Ribadas 3-0 in 39 minutes. The first game was played on a high tempo and ElShirbini took it 11-9. In the second game. ElShirbini kept his composure and took it 13-11. The third game proved to be a one-sided affair as ElShirbini won it 11-3.