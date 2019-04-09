Share:

LAHORE-Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered a session court on Monday to wrap up the lawsuit of defamation between Ali Zafar and Meesha Shafi within three months.

Justice Masood Jahangir of the LHC gave the model a three - month extension as he took up her petition and set aside the lower court’s order on Zafar’s plea to conclude the case by 15 April. Shafi in her petition has argued that she had to produce an extension before the court, witnesses supporting her allegations against Zafar that she had been sexually harassed several times. Zafar had filed an Rs 1 billion defamation lawsuit last year against Shafi, who had accused him of sexual harassment. The suit, claiming damages of Rs1 billion, was filed under the Defamation Ordinance 2002. In the notice, the singer claimed Shafi damaged his reputation through false allegations of sexual harassment. In April 2018, Shafi had taken to Twitter to publicly accuse Zafar of physically harassing her on “more than one occasion”. “This happened to me despite the fact I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind.” her statement had read. Zafar, on the other hand, ‘Categorically’ denied the allegations and threatened to take legal action against the actress. “I intend to take this through the courts of law, and to address this professionally and seriously rather than to lodge any accusations here,” the singer had said on Twitter.