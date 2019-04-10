Share:

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till April 29 in the mega money laundering and fake bank accounts case.

An IHC division bench on March 28 had approved the bail petitions of the former president and his sister, granting them pre-arrest bail which expired today, before it was extended till April 29.

The bench had also ordered Zardari to submit bail bonds worth Rs1 million each on four of his petitions and accepted his request to submit a total of Rs4 million in the form of cash. Talpur had been directed to submit bail bonds worth Rs1 million.

Zardari and Talpur had approached the IHC seeking pre-arrest bail to avoid arrest in the fake bank accounts and money laundering case.

Earlier this month, a banking court in Karachi had ordered the transfer of the fake bank accounts and mega money laundering case to Islamabad.