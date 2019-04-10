Share:

LAHORE - Chief of his own faction of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman and former premier Nawaz were unanimous on the point the Imran Khan-led federal government should not be given more time. The two leaders, however, did not agree on the plan for removal of the government.

The JUI-F chief called on the PML-N patron at his residence in Jati Umra on Tuesday morning and discussed the political and economic situation and the possibility of launch of a movement to oust the PTI government.

Both sides agreed to evolve a joint strategy in consultation with all opposition parties to give the government a tough time. According to the insiders, Sharif showed willingness to join the joint opposition and some reservations too. The two sides agreed to broaden the base of the joint opposition by taking the PPP and other likeminded parties into it. Rehman will convey the special message of the PML-N patron to PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.

Both leaders expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the rulers. Instead of giving relief, the rulers took inflation to new highs and broke back of the ordinary citizens, they said. They agreed to adopt a unified political stance against what they called the oppressive regime, which came into power through massively-rigged elections. The rulers, they said, were victimising their political opponents through the NAB and other investigation agencies.

Talking to the media after an hour-long meeting, Rehman said that main purpose of his visit was to enquire after Sharif. “I wanted to meet Nawaz in jail but it could not happen. Now I’ve come here to enquire after him,” Fazl said, adding that one could not rule out discussion on politics when two politicians meet. He said he discussed with Sharif the idea of a joint struggle against the government.

The PML-N would decide its future course of action at its own platform, he said, adding the JUI-F had already come out to send the present government home. He said there was no hurdle in a meeting between Sharif and Zardari. He said that both leaders could meet in near future. He said all political parties were unanimous on the point that the general elections were massively rigged. He said the PTI was given fake mandate by hidden hands and the same forces installed the prime minister to accomplish their own agenda. He said it had yet to be seen how long the fake prime minister is pulled along by the forces, which installed him. He told the prime minister to stop worrying about the fate of opposition parties and start counting down his days in power instead.

He said the JUI-F had already come out and staged successful million marches against the government. He said that people’s response to these marches had been overwhelming. He said that consultation on a million march in near future had been completed. He said that opposition parties would have to unite on one point. He said consultations were under way among MMA component parties on a joint struggle against the government.