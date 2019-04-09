Share:

LAHORE - Former premier Nawaz Sharif visited the Sharif Medical City on Tuesday for detailed evaluation from the board comprising senior doctors of cardiology, nephrology, urology, medicine and surgery.

PML-N Quaid was taken to the SMC, amid elaborate security arrangements and he stayed at the health facility for more than an hour.

Unruly scenes were witnessed when security guards stopped workers from entering the SMC. The guards pushed the workers trying to enter the health facility along the vehicle of Nawaz Sharif. Some workers including a woman fell down and got bruises.

Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan told media that the medical board examined diagnostic reports of Nawaz Sharif. He said doctors had not yet devised any treatment plan. Adnan said the decision that whether treatment was possible in Pakistan or not had yet to be taken. He said blockage of arteries was a serious concern and it had to be decided that whether the condition needed surgery or treatment through medication.

Doctors have so far performed number of tests at SMC and Al-Razi Hospital Gulberg since his release from the Kot Lakhpat Jail after the apex court allowed bail on medical grounds for six weeks.

Echocardiogram detected alarmingly less blood supply to upper portion of neck and brain. As per doctors, 43 per cent less blood supply to neck and brain could prove dangerous. Doctors had also carried out MRI of heart and kidneys, dopler study for assessing blood flow in arteries and to different parts of the body. CT Scan of chest and backbone and computed tomography of kidneys, ureters and bladder (CT KUB) for assessing the concentration of stones were also performed.

Doctors have also recommended a backup pacemaker and ICD (Implantable Cardioverter-defibrillator), a lifesaving device implanted in the body for patients at risk for fatal cardiac arrhythmias.

Nawaz Sharif also had Echo & Ultrasound for Kidneys along with Doppler studies for carotid arteries & peripheral vessels.