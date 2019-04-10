Share:

MIRPUR - Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project on Tuesday achieved yet another landmark, as electricity generation from the project crossed 1000 megawatts (MW) mark. Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project generated up to 1040 MW beyond its installed generation capacity of 969 MW, which reflected the efficiency standards of the power plant, said a statement. Meanwhile, WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (r) congratulated the Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project authorities, the engineers in particular, on this professional high mark of efficiency. It is worth mentioning that Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project had attained its maximum installed capacity of 969 MW earlier during this season on March 29. As many as 280 cubic meter per second (cusecs) of water is required to run all four units of the project, which is available now-a-days during high flow season in River Neelum which normally lasts from April to August every year. Since its commissioning in April 2018, Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project has so far injected over 2.35 billion units (kWh) into the national grid. These days, the project is providing more than 20 million units per day. The annual energy production from Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project is expected to achieve planned 4.6 billion units during the year 2019.