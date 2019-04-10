Share:

Pakistan People Party (PPP) has announced to file a case in NAB against former KPK Chief Minister Pervaiz Khatak over a long delay in Peshawar BRT project.

PP’s KP wing has decided to file a reference in accountability watchdog in this regard. President PP KPK Hamayun Khan and general secretary of party Faisal Karim Kundi would submit the application in NAB.

The application stated that the BRT project has become a burden on provincial exchequer due to ill planning in addition to a misery for people of Peshawar. The accusations of commission and kickbacks are stated in the application.

PPP’s application also stated that the mega project was said to be completed in six months with a cost less than other metro projects but the long waiting project still needs completion and the cost of project has increased due to this delay.

PPP demanded to arrest those who are responsible for billions rupee loss to national exchequer. PP also pledged to take this issue to other forums if NAB did not took action against this open corruption.