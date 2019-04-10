Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will visit Japan later this month on the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two friendly countries.

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda held a meeting with Foreign Minister Mehmood Qureshi to discuss the upcoming visit which will take place from April 22-23. “Both the sides discussed a wide range of issues and expressed satisfaction at the positive growth in relations between Pakistan and Japan. The Japanese Ambassador assured his government’s full support to enhance bilateral relations with Pakistan and said that the Japanese side looks forward to receiving the Foreign Minister in Tokyo,” said a foreign ministry statement.

“It was hoped that Foreign Minister’s visit to Japan will further enhance the already existing friendly relations between the two countries. The visit would provide an opportunity to both sides to discuss prospects of cooperation in all the areas of mutual benefit, including political, economic, education and training of Pakistani workers under the Memorandum of Cooperation on Technical Intern Training Programme, as well as issues of regional and global importance,” the statement added.