LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the serene valley of Soan Sakaser in Khushab with the view to inspecting tourist spots in the province.

Later, he presided over a meeting in the office of Deputy Commissioner Khushab at Jauharabad to review the development work and directed to expedite the public welfare programs. Chief Minister also expressed his strong indignation over poor cleanliness arrangements and reprimanded the concerned officials.

On the directions of the chief minister, Chief Officer Jauharabad Municipal Committee Ibrar Ahmed has been suspended while Deputy Director Housing Muhammad Yunis is also suspended over negligence.

Both the officers are removed from their posts. The chief minister made it clear that there is no room for negligent officers and added that an officer serving the people will work with him and the officers devoid of the spirit of public service have no right to stay on their posts. Usman Buzdar also directed to hold an inquiry about Khushab water supply scheme completed with a cost of Rs 980 million during the previous tenure and asked the CMIT to submit a report after investigation.

The CMIT is also directed to investigate and submit a report about the corruption in Housing Department Khushab.

The chief minister inspected the Uchali Lake in Phulwari area of Soan Sakaser. Commissioner Sargodha division briefed about the tourist spots of Soan Sakaser valley. It has been planned to release sea fish in the Uchali Lake and clean drinking water will also be supplied through the water supply scheme.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that Uchali Lake will be developed as a tourist spot and the proposal of starting water sports, paragliding and motor-gliding in Uchali Lake will be examined. Work will be carried out on the project of developing tourist resorts and roads’ infrastructure will be developed as well.

Similarly, best treatment facilities will be arranged in mountainous areas of Khushab along with the provision of ambulance service to the people of Uchali. He said that one-kilometer road from Uchali road to Deep Sharif will be immediately constructed. The historic spot of Amb Sharif will be developed in Uchali as there is the potential of religious tourism in Khushab. The shrine of Amb Sharif will be developed and the historic temple dating back to 700 BC will be renovated as well. The new roads will be constructed and the old ones will be repaired in rural areas of Khushab under Naya Pakistan Manzalain Assan Project, the chief minister added. Provincial Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, DC Khushab and others were also present on the occasion.

Later, the chief minister presided over a meeting at the office of DC Khushab in Jauharabad where he also met with the party workers. Addressing the meeting, Usman Buzdar said that government is committed to ensuring composite development and public problems will be immediately solved. He expressed his displeasure over increased incidents of dog bite in Khushab district and directed the CEO (Health) to ensure effective remedial measures along with an improved system of sanitary patrolling. He directed that provision of anti-rabies vaccine should be ensured in hospitals and health units. DC Khushab gave a briefing about the development schemes of the district.

Umar Aslam Awan MNA, provincial minister Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Fateh Khalid Bandial MPA, Ghulam Rasool Sangha, Iftikhar Gondal, Sajida Aheer, Chairman District Council Amir Haider Sangha, Commissioner, and RPO Sargodha, DPO and others attended the meeting.

TAX DAY MESSAGE

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that timely payment of taxes is a national obligation while its correct utilisation is the responsibility of the state.

He said the taxation process was like a gateway to development and taxable people should play their role in national development by paying the taxes.

In his message on Tax Day, the chief minister said that the purpose of celebrating this day was to raise public awareness about payment of taxes.

“In the Naya Pakistan, national resources are being utilised with utmost care and honesty for public development. On the other hand, national resources were siphoned off during the previous tenures which impeded national development,” he observed.

The chief minister said that plunder of resources delayed the journey of development in the past. Usman Buzdar further said that resources were being utilised prudently to provide better services to the people because the PTI government treats recourses as a national trust. Today, we should reiterate the commitment that taxes will be paid honestly for development and prosperity of the country, the chief minister concluded.

RIC visit

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) yesterday night. He inspected its various sections and talked to the patients and their attendants about the facilities besides enquiring the doctors and paramedical staff about their problems.

The patients expressed their satisfaction over the institution of RIC. Usman Buzdar said that transformation of RIC as the cardiovascular diseases center would be reviewed and this model would also be replicated in DG Khan and in the hospital to be set up in Quetta in collaboration with the Punjab government. He said that heart patients will be provided the best healthcare facilities and assured that RIC will be given every possible resource for free treatment. He was also given a briefing about the medical facilities.

Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Raja Rashid Hafeez, assembly members and others were also present on the occasion.

PHA MEETING

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the office of Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi and planted a sapling there. He also presided over a high-level meeting in which the proposal of setting up a specialised taskforce for preserving the historically important old buildings of Rawalpindi was discussed.

The meeting decided to take immediate steps for the restoration of old Masajid, temple and other worship places of minorities in Rawalpindi in their original shape. It was also decided to construct parking plazas to facilitate the people with regard to parking of vehicles in the city.

The Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction over the performance of PHA Rawalpindi for beautifying the city and added that every city of the province would be made beautiful.

Punjab government will extend full cooperation for enhancing the overall beauty of Rawalpindi city, he added. He told that instructions have been issued to beautify the entry and exit points of the cities and added that people should also play their role in this regard. Maintenance and protection of old and historic buildings is our national responsibility and establishment of a taskforce would be reviewed. “We are also considering to set up a museum in Haveli Sajjan Singh, he added.

Chairman PHA Rawalpindi Asif Mahmood said that a new record would be set by planting 25000 saplings in the suburb of the city in a single day. Color light effects would also be designed at the pillars of the metro bus project and signboards of similar design would be displayed in the old markets of the city. Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, Raja Rashid Hafeez, assembly members and others attended the meeting.