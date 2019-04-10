Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday expressed concern over the government’s reported move of putting an end to the Benazir Employees Stock Option Scheme.

The former President said that the government is snatching the rights of the people like vultures circling their prey.

In a statement, he said that the government should not have any intention to gulp the 28 billion rupees of the hardworking workers and people. The main purpose of the scheme was to facilitate the government employees, he said.

The former President said that Benazir Employees Stock Option Scheme is a part of the Benazir Income Support Programme and by ending it, the government is making clear that it does not want its employees working in industries to benefit from the scheme.

He said that he is warning the people who still hold grudges against Benazir Bhutto to not seize the earnings of the people.

He concluded by saying that the Pakistan People’s Party will strongly condemn from within and outside the Parliament if such a step was taken.

Meanwhile, President PPP Women Wing Faryal Talpur, addressing a meeting of PPP ticket holders from Azad Jammu Kashmir, said that PPP stands beside Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s stance regarding Kashmir.

She said that the mega development projects in AJK still remind the people of PPP and its government.