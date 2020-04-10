Share:

ATTOCK - Police during last one week have arrested 46 accused involved in gambling, selling drugs and kites and recovered Rs6,763,050, 2,669 kites, 91 kite strings and drugs from their possession. All have been sent behind the bars. As per the details, Rangoo police raided a gambling den and arrested Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Muhammad Niaz, Waheed Khan, Tahir Khan, Nazakat Khan and Waqas and recovered Rs6,226,300 from them and arrested Jamid Khan for possessing a kalashnikov and 1.5 kg charas. Attock Saddar police raided another gambling den and Nadeem, Usman Haider, Muhammad Irfan, Shakil Ahmad, Amir Hamza, Sher Ahmad, Khalil Ahmad, Muhammad Qasim and Waqas and recovered Rs19,250 and six mobile phones, Attock and Hasanabdal police arrested Muhammad Shoaib, Ishaq, Azhar Ali, Khalid, Yasir, Mohsin, Shabbir Khan and Dilnawaz Khan recovered 9.280 kg charas from their possession.