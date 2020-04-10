Share:

Rawalpindi - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood on Thursday visited RIU Corona Management Centre and inspected the facilities being provided to the patients. He inquired about the health of the patients and prayed for their early recovery.

He directed to check the quality of food being provided to the patients three times a day. He said that it was the duty of the hospital administration to ensure the cleanliness in the hospital.

He also asked to complete the construction work and installation of the machinery in the RIU as soon as possible. He said that an open area canteen and parking areas should be completed soon.

Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Muhammad Umer said that the university was taking all the measures for the safety of the patients, doctors and paramedical staff in the hospitals. He said that Punjab government issued the standard operating procedures in this regard and it was being implemented.

RIU Medical Superintendent Dr Khalid Randhawa said that a special ward had been established for the people above the age of 60 years as they had not been mixed with other patients.

“More than 25 CCTV cameras had been installed in the hospital to monitor the working,” he said.

On the other hand, as many as 12 more patients were tested positive for COVID-19 including six locals and six pilgrims recently shifted from Multan on Wednesday including an official of Rescue 1122 taking the tally to 107 in Rawalpindi hospitals. After arrival of new patients, the number of coronavirus patients in Rawalpindi hospitals has reached 107. As many as nine pilgrims were tested positive in Attock, five in Jhelum and five in Chakwal on Wednesday.

Total 164 confirmed patients were admitted in hospitals of four districts including Rawalpindi 107, nine in Attock, 40 in Jhelum and eight in Chakwal. However, the results of 67 suspected patients are still pending and report likely to arrive in next 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, Rescue official Asif Nawaz was transferred to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology after arrival of his COVID-19 test report. He said that Rescue 1122 officials would continue fight against the virus.

On Thursday, only one patient was reported in four districts of Rawalpindi Division and he is from Rawalpindi city. The local administrations also kept 615 persons in quarantines in four districts including 374 in Rawalpindi, 19 in Attock, seven in Chakwal and 232 people in Jhelum. Apart from this, total 349 people had been isolated in their houses including 313 in Rawalpindi and 36 in Jhelum.

A preaching mission’s 515 people were isolated in Rawalpindi division including 149 in Rawalpindi district, 63 in Attock, 198 in Jhelum and 105 in Chakwal while 291 preachers in mosques and 106 people were isolated at their homes.