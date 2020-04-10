Share:

ISLAMABAD - With the globe being urged to stay indoors, people are naturally looking for ways to alleviate boredom while confined to their homes. And it seems a quarantine trend has arisen among the stars as a legion of celebrities - from reality stars up to the very top of the A-list - have reached for the hair dye to undergo a pink rinse while locked in. Stars including Ireland Baldwin, Lottie Moss, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Cruz Beckham, Elle Fanning and Ricky Martin have all transformed their locks during their time at home.

Instagram has been flooded with stars unveiling their new look, with Ireland leading the way with her dramatic new look, as she pouted for a snap while showcasing the style. Recently, Victoria Beckham was joining in the fun as she went from fashion designer to hairdresser on 15 year old Cruz’s locks, as at first she gave blonde highlights.