Share:

The Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said it is the country’s obligation to repatriate the stranded Pakistani nationals in other countries.

According to media reports FM Qureshi in a video message said that the world is going through unprecedented and difficult times. We would be able to repatriate stranded Pakistanis as our testing and quarantine facilities increase. Repatriating stranded Pakistani nationals is our obligation.

The foreign minister said Pakistan’s ambassadors and consulates abroad are extending every possible assistance to the country’s citizens by providing them accommodation, food and meeting their needs.

He further said special protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been made through which nine flights have managed to bring back stranded Pakistani nationals from aboard.

Sixteen hundred stranded Pakistanis have been brought back while 36,000 to 40,000 are still awaiting their return to the homeland