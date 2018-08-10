Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has said that 8787 complaint centre should be working 24/7 so that citizens do not face any problem in registration of complaints against police and prompt action can be taken against the accused officials.

He said that delay in registration of cases will not be tolerated. He told senior police officers to play their role to ensure that grievances and complaints of complainants are addressed on a priority basis. He laid stress on registration and redressal of complaints involving murder, dacoity, kidnapping for ransom and other heinous crimes. If a case is not registered, he said, the SHO concerned will have to give a solid reason in the daily register otherwise strict departmental action will be taken against him.

Imam expressed these views while issuing directions to police officers upon his visit to 8787 IG Complaint Centre. R&D DIG Bilal Sidiq Kamyana, AIG (Complaints) Ali Javed Malik, AIG (Development) Ahsan Younas, PS to Punjab Police IG Afzaal Ahmad Kausar and other senior officers accompanied the IG to the complaint centre.

The IG observed how complaints from across the province are being lodged and disposed. AIG (Complaints) Ali Javed Malik briefed the Punjab Police chief about performance and working of the complaint centre. On this occasion, the IG attended an incoming call on 8787, listened to the complaint of the complainant and issued orders to the concerned officers for solution. He also inquired about working of male and female police station assistants of complaint centre and asked them to be polite and humble with complaints.

He directed them to address their issues on a priority basis and keep a follow up of their applications. He said that strict action would be taken against the officers/officials who would not heed to the case even after reminding them thrice.

The Punjab Police chief said that all complaints received through calls, SMS, e-mails or by post should be addressed on priority basis. He inquired about problems/issues faced by female staff of the complaint cell and told the officials to facilitate them as soon as possible. He issued orders to the authorities to provide a prayer room for the female staff so that they can offer their prayers during duty hours. He told the officials to ensure availability of separate washrooms for women working at the Central Police Office. He said people’s issues would be addressed on a priority basis and cases registered immediately so that investigation process can be completed. He said steps would be taken for provision of better environment and facilities to employees of the police department.