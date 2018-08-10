Share:

LAHORE - Buzz is that Saba Qamar is likely no more the part of upcoming drama serial Badshah Begum. According to the sources, the latest news is that Mah-e-Mir actor Iman Ali is currently in the talks for the project. Speaking on a radio show on FM99, producer Rashid Rashidi said that Saba is a multitalented actor. I would work with her in the venture Badshah Begum however she didn’t get on board. I regard her choice on that and I wish her the best for whichever venture she goes up against. Badshah Begum is a project very close to me, probably as close as Saba’s next project is to her, so we decided to part ways.” However, Iman Ali is in talks for the project and is currently “reading the script of Badshah Begum.”