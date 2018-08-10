Share:

Islamabad - The commissioning ceremony of 600-ton maritime patrol vessel, PMSS ZHOB, built for the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) was held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW) in Karachi on Thursday.

Vice-Admiral Abdul Aleem, Chief of Staff (Personnel), was the chief guest.

According to a press statement issued by Pakistan Navy spokesperson, the PMSS ZHOB has been built in compliance with China Classification Society Rules. It has an overall length of 68.5 meters, beam of 8.7 m and can achieve a maximum speed of 27 knots.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief guest said that it was yet another landmark project that speaks volumes of the evergreen friendship between Pakistan and China. He said that the vessel will not only enhance the operational capability of PMSA but it will also go a long way in protecting the national jurisdiction and rich natural resources of Pakistan’s territorial waters and EEZ, and will play a vital role towards achieving self-reliance in defence production.

Earlier, KS&EW MD Rear Admiral Ather Saleem in his welcome address said that this project signifies the trust and confidence that the government reposes in KS&EW. He said that construction of PMSS ZHOB has certainly enhanced our capabilities of indigenous construction of warships.

He said that the KS&EW was indebted to the support of the government of Pakistan, the Ministry of Defence Production, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and especially Pakistan Navy.

The delivery protocol was signed between representatives of PMSA and KS&EW and the ship was handed over to PMSA.