KARACHI - Over a dozen politically motivated alleged criminals were picked up by security agencies in targeted operation continue in the metropolis since 2013.

According to the details, operation against the criminal elements having political parties shelter geared up in last couple days and security agencies picked up number of political workers affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan and its offshoot Pak Sarzameen Party.

Sources privy to the matter revealed that political leaders and workers have frequently been changing their party’s affiliations since last two years. It was generally believed that the PSP got the leverage by security agencies providing amnesty to the carders showing disassociation with MQM London chapter.

Majority of the MQM leaders and workers joined PSP to avoid the arrest and any other sort of legal action. PSP Chief Mustafa Kamal have had repeatedly urged an amnesty for the Karachi’s politically motivated criminals like rebels of Baluchistan and KPK avail.

Apparently, PSP got an unveiled amnesty and accommodating a large number of MQM leaders and workers.

Sources privy to the matter revealed that the general election results not only unfold the PSP tall claims but also damaged the understanding with high ups. Sources revealed that the end of blessing soaring ups an unsecure environment among the PSP political force. It’s worth mentioning here that as uncertainty began, over a dozen PSP workers have had arrested from different areas of the city. Resultantly, panic spread out within the party and PSP labour division Chief Tuqeer Ahmed switched to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Tuqeer Ahmed considered the founding member and hardcore member of PSP top leadership moved to PTI along with hundreds of PSP workers. Zufiqar Qureshi, former PSP local leader switched from PSP to All Pakistan Muslim League as General Secretary Sindh also joined PTI along the Tuqeer Ahmed.

Qurashi in an audio chat accusing PSP leadership for misusing political workers and also held them responsible for violence, target killing and other criminal activities took place in Karachi before the emergence of PSP.

Qurashi claimed that the most the PSP leaders remained in contact with MQM London chapter. He pointed out that operation would be started against the PSP criminal elements in near future.

On the other side, security agencies also picked up the number of MQM Pakistan workers for having covert association of MQM London chapter. Sources said that the operations against the criminal elements have been continued in the city.

In a recent raid law enforcement agency picked up PSP Gulshan-e-Iqbal town member Haris aka Lala wanted to the police over a dozen cases of target killing including two police personnel. MQM Pakistan workers including Farhan aka Lamba and Raees have also been picked up from Liaquatabad and Qasba Colony area of Orangi Town. Both MQM-P workers were allegedly in contact with the MQM London chapter.

In a raid conducted in Dehli Colony, law enforcers picked up MQM-P Incharge Fahim while Kashif an alleged target killer arrested in raid conducted in FB Area.