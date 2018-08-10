Share:

Two men electrocuted

Two men including a labourer were electrocuted in different incidents in the metropolis on Thursday, police and rescue workers said. According to police, a man electrocuted and died instantly in Ali Raza Abad located on Raiwind Road. The deceased was identified as Waqas. Police said Waqas and Nauman, both the local residents, were trying to shift a steel almirah on the upper portion of a house when it touched high-voltage wires. As a result, they sustained server electric shocks and fell unconscious. The victims were rushed to a hospital where Waqas died later. The condition of Nauman was said to be serious till late Thursday. In another incident, a 20-year-old labourer was electrocuted at an under-construction house in Kahna. The deceased was identified as Ansar, a resident of district Multan. Ansar was trying to repair an electric board when he received severe electric shocks and died on the spot. The police handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities.–Staff Reporter

Robbers ‘sweep’ three houses

Dacoits on Thursday robbed three houses in different parts of the metropolis and made off with cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables worth millions, police sources claimed. Three gunmen forced their entry into the house of Qayyum in Mustafa Abad police precincts on early Thursday. The bandits held up the family members at gunpoint and snatched away cash, gold ornaments, mobile phones, and other valuables worth Rs 300,000. Four gunmen barged into the house Irfan in the limits of Nawab Town police and fled after collecting cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables worth Rs 210,000. The police reached the spot when the robbers had escaped. In another incident, two gunmen held up a family outside a house in Defense-C police vicinity and escaped after collecting cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables worth Rs 275,000. The police were investigating the incident. Meanwhile, two cars were driven away from old Anarkali and Nolakha police precincts while five motorcycles were stolen away from Harbanspura, Manawan, Ghalib Market, Hadyara, and Shafiqabada police areas.–Staff Reporter

FBR affixes notices outside Jati Umra

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has affixed notices outside Jati Umra, seeking 10-year income tax returns and wealth statements of Hassain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz. The sons of former PM Nawaz Sharif have failed to provide their income tax returns and wealth tax statements despite repeated notices. The board has sought 10 years income tax returns and wealth statements of both which they failed to submit. The FBR through the notices has required them to furnish reply within a month or legal action will be taken against them.–Staff Reporter

New fountain at Punjab Assembly

Spadework has been completed to set up a new fountain at Punjab Assembly compound to beautify the historic building prior to oath-taking session of MPAs elect. The fountain is being built in the front compound of the assembly entrance gate and is part of the renovation work being undertaken there. The building was being painted anew besides some wood and tile work to repair the corridors, offices and pavements of the building. Repairs were also being undertaken to fix the seepage in the ceilings. Punjab Assembly spokesperson Abdul Rasheed Qahar told APP that recent rains exposed the fragility of this decades old building and rain-water had effected some areas. He said the renovations were part of the yearly plan while it was also embellished in the wake of Independence day (I-Day) celebrations. About convening of new session,the spokesperson said the Punjab Assembly,as per rules of business, was required to meet within 21 days of the holding of the general elections, adding that the session could be convened before 16th of August as the general elections was held on July 25, 2018. "The provincial law department will send a summary to the caretaker Chief Minister to be forwarded to the Punjab Governor for convening inaugural session of Punjab Assembly", he added.–APP