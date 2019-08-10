Share:

Provincial Assembly has outranked other provincial assemblies in holding sessions for most days during the first year, according to the PILDAT comparative assessment of performance of Pakistan’s four provincial assemblies. In its first year after the 2018 general elections, the Sindh assembly met for 91 working days during the first parliamentary year, followed by the Punjab Assembly, which met for 77 working days, KP Assembly which held its sessions for 61 working days during the year and Balochistan Assembly, having met for 51 working days during the first year of its formation. The Sindh assembly leads other provincial assemblies in terms of number of working hours during the year as well. It met for 303 hours during the first year, with an average 3.20 hours per sitting. Compared to that, the Punjab Assembly met for 172.31 hours during the year, ranking second on total number of hours met during the year. It met for an average of 2.14 hours per sitting. The Balochistan Assembly ranked number 3 for meeting 167.09 hours during the year.

It met for an average of 3.16 hours per sitting. The KP Assembly ranked 4th for meeting 151.48 hours during the year. It met for an average of 2.29 hours per sitting during the first year. The Provincial Assembly of Balochistan leads other houses in terms of presence and attendance of chief ministers in the assembly sessions and proceedings during the first year. Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan attended 31 out of 51 or 60.78 percent sittings of the provincial assembly of Balochistan. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was present in 37 out of 91 working days or 40.66 percent, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar was part of only 12 out of 77 or 15.58 percent.