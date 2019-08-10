Share:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Faryal Talpur was shifted to the Federal Government Services (FGS) Polyclinic Hospital on Friday on medical grounds.

Sources said that the PPP leader was shifted to the hospital by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials after she complained of gastric problem.

The sources said that the doctors shifted her to officers ward and started her treatment as she was initially diagnosed with gastric infection.

The sources also said that the doctors examining her medical condition prescribed to continue her treatment in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the situation turned critical when the NAB officials insisted to take under-treatment Faryal into custody to present her in the court.

However, the doctors refused to discharge her as shifting to jail would further put her health condition at risk.

The officials said that viewing the situation another medical board headed by Dr. Asif was formed to report on the health condition of the PPP leader.

The medical board included medicine and cardiac specialists.

The four-member medical board also declared the health of Farayal Talpur as unsatisfactory and recommended her stay at the hospital to continue her treatment. Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto later also reached the hospital to see Faryal Talpur.

On the occasion, he told the media that health condition of Faryal Talpur is unsatisfactory and doctors have said that she should not be discharged from the hospital under this condition.

He added, doctors said that her infection will be recovered in two days and later her cardiac treatment will start.

PPP leaders including former prime minister Raja Parvez Ashraf and former chairmen senate Farooq Naik, Nayyar Bukhari and deputy chairman senate Saleem Mandwi Wala also reached the hospital to inquire after the health Faryal.