Pepe’s Piri Piri is a casual fast food dine-in chain and very soon the inhabitants of Karachi will be able to taste the delicious menu that is being offered. Pepe’s is originally from the UK and currently has nearly 100 stores in the UK and Ireland. Last year Pepe’s launched in Pakistan with their first restaurant opening in Giga Mall Islamabad and a second one opening in Lahore. Following it’s success in Islamabad and Lahore where it has built an extremely loyal fan-base, Pepe’s is now all set to conquer Karachi as it opens it’s first branch in Karachi and third in Pakistan, in North Nazimabad - launching on 14th August and opening doors to public on the 15th of August. Pepe’s is also set to open further branches in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Jhelum in the next few months.

Besides Pakistan Pepe’s is opening branches in UAE, US and Morocco very soon as well. Pepe’s Piri Piri is set to revolutionize the concept of grilled food as they offer 6 flavors that include: Mango & Lime, Lemon & Herb, Mild, Hot, Extra Hot and Extreme, (for the more daring ones!) Not only can customers choose any of the flavors based on the spice level they prefer, but they can also choose to mix any two flavors! Not just that, but Pepe’s prides itself for serving only fresh chicken as opposed to using frozen chicken which most other brands in Pakistan do.

Pepe’s aims to bring quality and healthy food with exotic flavoring for their customers. Instead of overtly fried artery clogging food, Pepe’s grilled chicken will tantalize your taste buds without the guilt factor of carrying excessive calories. The outlet has a very chilled out vibe where students, friends and family can congregate for delectable food that will surely keep them coming back for more! There is a little something for everyone on the menu, from grilled chicken & beef burgers, to rice based meals such as ‘Chicken & Rice’ and ‘Chicken Espetada’, to the classic grilled chicken and salads! And for kids who want nothing more but fries and nuggets, that’s there too! So lock the dates and keep an eye out for the new store because Pepe’s guarantees to bring you fresh flavours and great taste that will keep you hooked and coming back for more!