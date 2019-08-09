Share:

RAWALPINDI - PML-N city chapter has staged a protest demonstration against the arrest of party Maryam Nawaz by National Accountability Court on corruption charges outside the Rawalpindi Press Club on Friday.

Led by PML-N senior leader Sajjad Khan, scores of leaders and workers including Raja Mazhar participated in the protest demonstration.

The protestors chanted slogans against Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet and in favour of PML-N central Vice President Maryam Nawaz. “PTI ganged up with NAB to victimise PML-N”, “Stop victimising N league leaders” and “Free Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz,” were the Slogans mentioned on placards and banners held by some protestors.

Earlier , Sajjad Khan took out a protest rally from Committee Chowk to Rescue 15 at Liaquat Bagh.

Addressing on the occasion, PML-N leader Sajjad Khan condemned the apprehension of Maryam Nawaz by NAB outside Kot Lakhpat Jail. He said the PTI government has played a satanic trick by arresting Maryam Nawaz just for diverting public attention from burning issue of Kashmir. “Every Pakistani is denouncing the move of Imran-led regime,” he said. He added the arrest of Maryam Nawaz has revealed the nexus between Niazi government and NAB. “Niazi led regime has been victimising PML-N in the name of so called accountability that is the last limit of suppression and injustice,” he said.

He warned PM Imran Khan to not dragged N league leadership in bogus cases. “PM should keep in mind that he will not remain climb with powercorridors for the whole life. One day he will also be on roads,” he said. He said PTI has badly failed in mitigating the maladies of masses. He said people voted imran Khan to power for strengthening the economy of Pakistan and not for roping Nawaz League In phoney Corruption references. He said the Niazi cabinet is filled with the corrupt leaders who should also be made accountable. He said the state suppression cannot stop the PML-N from raising voice for rights of masses. He said the leaders like Imran has to face defeat soon because of their tirade against Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Many other leaders also spoke on the occasion and condemned the arrest of Maryam Nawaz.

The mess of protestors on Murree Road triggered gigantic traffic jam causing troubles for commuters and pedestrians.