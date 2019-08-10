Share:

Federal Cabinet has endorsed the decisions taken by the National Security Committee (NSC) the other day, especially the suspension of trade with India over the attempt to change Kashmir’s status.

The cabinet which met here on Friday paid rich tributes to the vision and wisdom of Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed full confidence in the steps taken by him.

Briefing media persons about the cabinet meeting, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the prime minister took the cabinet into confidence on the evolving situation after India ended the constitutional autonomy of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and broke the state into two by separating Laddakh area.

She said that focal groups have been formed on Kashmir in the context of parliamentary resolution that would work under their mandate and give concrete recommendations to the government.

The cabinet appreciated the statement of UN Secretary General on Kashmir in whichhe expressed concern on the situation and also recalled that under the Simla Agreement the final status of Jammu and Kashmir is to be settled by peaceful means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and its relevant resolutions.

The cabinet reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment that it will not budge from its principled stand on Kashmir. It emphasized not to show any flexibility on this position or the national interests of the country.

Referring to other decisions of the cabinet, Firdous Ashiq Awan said a briefing was given by Frontier Works Organization to the meeting regarding development projects in Karachi.

She said that 10 initiatives were put before cabinet under Ehsaas program that will help reduce unemployment, ensure provision of quality food and employment to marginalized segments of society.

The Cabinet also approved Lungar program to provide free meals to destitute and poor people in major cities of the country.

It also gave approval to decisions of ECC taken in its last meeting.

It approved measures to facilitate construction of high rise buildings in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Multan.

The prime minster directed Civil Aviation Division to give suggestions to facilitate the construction of high rise buildings and to attract foreign investment into the housing sector.

The cabinet directed relevant authorities to make adequate arrangements for coping with the flood situation in various parts of the country during rainy season.

The cabinet also approved a mechanism for provision of gas facility under gas development schemes.